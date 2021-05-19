All sections
May 19, 2021

Cape Girardeau Fire report 5/19/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 17 n Medical assists were made at 6:09 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:35 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 11:56 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 5:15 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 6:47 p.m. on South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 17

  • Medical assists were made at 6:09 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:35 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 11:56 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 5:15 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 6:47 p.m. on South Benton Street.
  • At 7:45 a.m., fire alarm at Doctors Park.
  • At 11:30, lift assist on North Sprigg Street.
