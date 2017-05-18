All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 18, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 5/18/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Tuesday. n Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 4:56 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 2:18 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 3:19 p.m. on Interstate 55; 3:22 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; and 7:07 p.m. on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Tuesday.

  • Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 4:56 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 2:18 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 3:19 p.m. on Interstate 55; 3:22 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; and 7:07 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 10:21 a.m., a road freight or transport vehicle on Corporate Circle.
  • At 12:08 p.m., unauthorized burning on Mill Street.
  • At 3:41 p.m., a grass fire on Interstate 55.
  • At 6:17 p.m., an alarm system sounding on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 8:40 p.m., steam or other gas mistaken for smoke on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 8:56 p.m., a call on Anthony Drive.
  • At 9:37 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Aspen Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy