Cape Girardeau fire report 5/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Tuesday.
Medical assists were made at 1:49 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 4:56 a.m. on North Lorimier Street; 2:18 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 3:19 p.m. on Interstate 55; 3:22 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; and 7:07 p.m. on William Street.
At 10:21 a.m., a road freight or transport vehicle on Corporate Circle.
At 12:08 p.m., unauthorized burning on Mill Street.
At 3:41 p.m., a grass fire on Interstate 55.
At 6:17 p.m., an alarm system sounding on North Sprigg Street.
At 8:40 p.m., steam or other gas mistaken for smoke on South West End Boulevard.
At 8:56 p.m., a call on Anthony Drive.
At 9:37 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Aspen Drive.