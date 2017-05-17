All sections
blotterMay 17, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 5/17/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:09 a.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 7:47 a.m. on William Street; 2:32 p.m. on North Water Street; and 8:26 p.m. on Lowes Drive.
  • At 10:19 a.m., a call on North Spring Avenue.
  • At 9:37 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Themis Street.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:34 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 6:47 a.m. on Themis Street; 8:46 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 12:04 p.m. on West Rodney Drive; and 1:58 p.m. on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 8:31 a.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Independence Street.
  • At 9:29 a.m., emergency medical service on Cambridge Drive.
  • At 10:12 a.m., an outside rubbish fire on South Kingshighway.
  • At 12:10 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
  • At 2:03 p.m., a call on Themis Street.
  • At 3:54 p.m., a false alarm or false call on Walden Pond Way.
  • At 4:16 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 4:44 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on William Street.
  • At 4:55 p.m., a call on Linden Street.
  • At 8:17 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
