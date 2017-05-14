All sections
May 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 5/14/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 12:42 a.m. on Water Street; 3:03 a.m. on Walden Boulevard; 4 p.m. on Broadway; and 6:50 p.m. on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 12:42 a.m. on Water Street; 3:03 a.m. on Walden Boulevard; 4 p.m. on Broadway; and 6:50 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
  • At 5:44 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on Rotary Drive.
  • At 6:18 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on Broadway.
  • At 6:34 a.m., a call on Steven Drive.
  • At 7:56 a.m., detector activation , no fire, on South Kingshighway.
  • At 10:05 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm.
  • At 1:17 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on William street.
  • At 1:21 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Ranchito Drive.
  • At 1:54 p.m., alarm system activation , no fire, on Towers Circle.
  • At 3:56 p.m., outside rubbish fire on South Kingshighway.
  • At 8:31 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:20 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 1:17 a.m. on North Main Street; 3:46 a.m. on old Hopper Road; 10:22 a.m. on Delwin Street; 11:31 a.m. on Landgraf Drive; 3:52 p.m. on Meadowbrook Drive; 3:59 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:22 p.m. on Siemers Drive.
  • At 1:26 a.m., a good-intent call, on North Kingshighway.
  • At 3:13 a.m., malicious, mischievous false call on Towers Circle.
  • At 7:59 a.m., alarm system sounded on Kell Farm Drive.
  • At 4:37 p.m., a call on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 7:34 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Highway 25.
  • At 8:05 p.m., a call on Woodbine Place.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:11 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 2 a.m. on Perry Avenue; 10:32 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 12:23 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 2:50 p.m. on William Street; 9:08 p.m. on Independence Street; and 9:47 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 3:22 a.m., a call on David Street.
  • At 11:05 a.m., a call on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 1:50 p.m., a call on William Street.
  • At 5:22 p.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 8:55 a.m. on Allen Drive; 1:17 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 3:22 p.m. on Rivercrest Drive.
  • At 11:45 a.m., a call on Evondale Drive.
  • At 12:38 p.m., a call on William Street.
  • At 9:02 p.m., a call on North West End Boulevard.
  • At 9:25 p.m., a call on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • At 9:55 p.m., a call on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • At 10:22 p.m., citizen assist on Terry Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

