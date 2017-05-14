Cape Girardeau fire report 5/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 12:42 a.m. on Water Street; 3:03 a.m. on Walden Boulevard; 4 p.m. on Broadway; and 6:50 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
- At 5:44 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on Rotary Drive.
- At 6:18 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on Broadway.
- At 6:34 a.m., a call on Steven Drive.
- At 7:56 a.m., detector activation , no fire, on South Kingshighway.
- At 10:05 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm.
- At 1:17 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on William street.
- At 1:21 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Ranchito Drive.
- At 1:54 p.m., alarm system activation , no fire, on Towers Circle.
- At 3:56 p.m., outside rubbish fire on South Kingshighway.
- At 8:31 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.