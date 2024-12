Medical assists were made at 3:57 a.m. on South Ranney Avenue; 9:58 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:54 a.m. on Westfield Drive; 12:14 p.m. on Linden Street; 12:14 p.m. on Independence Street; 2:09 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:20 p.m. on Linden Street; and 4:57 p.m. on Themis Street.