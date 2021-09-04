Cape Girardeau fire report 4/9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 6
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
April 6
Medical assists were made at 2:02 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:48 a.m. on Scherer Lane; 6:05 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 9:39 a.m. on Thilenius Street; 11:13 a.m. on William Street; 12:11 p.m. on Independence Street; 1:37 p.m. on Southern Expressway; 3:59 p.m. on Big Bend Road; 9:15 p.m. on North Main Street; 10:32 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:11 p.m. on William Street.
At 6:29 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 3:42 p.m., lift assist on Sherwood Drive.
At 5:02 p.m., fire alarm on Dearmont Circle.
April 7
Medical assists were made at 12:01 a.m. at South Main and Independence streets; 12:21 a.m. on Linden Street; 10:09 a.m. on Boutin Drive; 11:16 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 1:29 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 1:59 p.m. on Linden Street; 2:41 p.m. on William Street; 6:08 p.m. on North Main Street; 6:16 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road;