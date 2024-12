Medical assists were made at 12:29 a.m. on North Louisiana Avenue; 6:18 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 8:19 a.m. on Independence Street; 9:32 a.m. on Interstate 55; 10:49 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 12:41 p.m. on Stonebridge Drive; 2:38 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 2:41 p.m. on South Sprigg Street;