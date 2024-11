Saturday

Medical assists were made at 2:54 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road, 8:53 a.m. on Delwin Street, 9:54 a.m. on South Ellis Street, 10:50 a.m. on Independence Street, 2:52 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 9:28 p.m. on Percy Drive and 9:59 p.m. on North West End Boulevard.

At 3:05 a.m., false alarm or false call was reported on North Sprigg Street.

At 9:21 a.m., malicious false alarm call was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

At 10:34 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, was provided on Normal Avenue.

At 12:43 p.m., assist invalid on North Kingshighway.

At 3:21 p.m., power line was reported down on West Lorimier Street.

At 4:25 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, was provided on South Henderson Avenue.

At 5:04 p.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire was reported on South Ellis Street.

At 5:08 p.m., public service call was made on North Pacific Street.

At 6:55 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Rusmar Street.

At 9:16 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Rodney Vista Boulevard.