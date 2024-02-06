Cape Girardeau fire report 4/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday. n Medical assists were made at 2:53 a.m. on South Louisiana Street; 12:20 p.m. on South Benton Street; 3:52 p.m. on Hilldale Circle; 5:48 p.m. on Franks Lane; and 8:09 p.m. on South Pacific Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday.
Medical assists were made at 2:53 a.m. on South Louisiana Street; 12:20 p.m. on South Benton Street; 3:52 p.m. on Hilldale Circle; 5:48 p.m. on Franks Lane; and 8:09 p.m. on South Pacific Street.
At 8:33 a.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on South Kingshighway.
At 8:36 a.m., a detector activation, no fire, on Connor Drive.
At 9:08 a.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on South Spanish Street.
At 9:46 a.m., an alarm-system activation, no fire, on Independence Street.
At 5:27 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on Interstate 55.