Cape Girardeau fire report 4/24/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:27 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Brink Avenue, 12:54 p.m. on North Cape Rock Drive, 1:32 p.m. on North Spanish Street, 1:50 p.m. on Themis Street, 2:18 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:22 p.m. on William Street, 6:57 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 7:28 p.m. on Merriwether Street and 8:24 p.m. on Independence Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Medical assists were made at 1:27 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Brink Avenue, 12:54 p.m. on North Cape Rock Drive, 1:32 p.m. on North Spanish Street, 1:50 p.m. on Themis Street, 2:18 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:22 p.m. on William Street, 6:57 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 7:28 p.m. on Merriwether Street and 8:24 p.m. on Independence Street.
At 4:03 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 5:19 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on Masters Drive.
Tuesday
Medical assists were made at 3:22 a.m. on Nash Road, 6:22 a.m. on Chesley Drive, 10:58 a.m. on North Water Street, 10:59 a.m. on Broadway, 12:28 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 1;06 p.m. on North Water Street, 5:56 p.m. on Sturdivant Street, 6:50 p.m. on Good Hope Street and 8:18 p.m. on South Spring Street.
At 8:12 a.m., building fire was reported on South Pacific Street.
At 4:34 p.m., overheated motor was reported on South West End Boulevard.