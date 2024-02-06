All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 24, 2018
Cape Girardeau fire report 4/24/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 1:27 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Brink Avenue, 12:54 p.m. on North Cape Rock Drive, 1:32 p.m. on North Spanish Street, 1:50 p.m. on Themis Street, 2:18 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:22 p.m. on William Street, 6:57 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 7:28 p.m. on Merriwether Street and 8:24 p.m. on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical assists were made at 1:27 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Brink Avenue, 12:54 p.m. on North Cape Rock Drive, 1:32 p.m. on North Spanish Street, 1:50 p.m. on Themis Street, 2:18 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:22 p.m. on William Street, 6:57 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 7:28 p.m. on Merriwether Street and 8:24 p.m. on Independence Street.
  • At 4:03 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 5:19 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on Masters Drive.

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 3:22 a.m. on Nash Road, 6:22 a.m. on Chesley Drive, 10:58 a.m. on North Water Street, 10:59 a.m. on Broadway, 12:28 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 1;06 p.m. on North Water Street, 5:56 p.m. on Sturdivant Street, 6:50 p.m. on Good Hope Street and 8:18 p.m. on South Spring Street.
  • At 8:12 a.m., building fire was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • At 4:34 p.m., overheated motor was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy