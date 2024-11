Medical assists were made at 2:21 a.m. on Linden Street, 2:45 a.m. on Linden Street, 5:32 a.m. on Towers Circle, 9:47 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road, 3:26 p.m. on Hackberry Street, 8:33 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 10:03 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.