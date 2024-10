Medical assists were made at 9:02 a.m. on South Fountain Street; 9:02 a.m. on William Street; 9:29 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 9:34 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 11:25 a.m. on Delwin Street; 1:54 p.m. on Red Bud Circle; 2:34 p.m. on William Street; 4:34 p.m. on Clark Avenue; 4:47 p.m. on William Street; 6:03 p.m. on North Kingshighway.