All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 21, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 4/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday. n Medical assists were made at 8:33 a.m. on North Middle Street; 10:50 a.m. on William Street; 12:34 p.m. on Westfield Drive; 1:28 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:44 p.m. on William Street; 6:12 p.m. on Scenic Drive; and 9:58 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday.

  • Medical assists were made at 8:33 a.m. on North Middle Street; 10:50 a.m. on William Street; 12:34 p.m. on Westfield Drive; 1:28 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:44 p.m. on William Street; 6:12 p.m. on Scenic Drive; and 9:58 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 5:09 a.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 11:04 p.m., public-service assistance on Bessie Street.
  • At 1:39 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
  • At 3:51 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 4:41 p.m., a vehicle fire on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 5:15 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.
  • At 9:54 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on North Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy