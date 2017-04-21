Cape Girardeau fire report 4/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday. n Medical assists were made at 8:33 a.m. on North Middle Street; 10:50 a.m. on William Street; 12:34 p.m. on Westfield Drive; 1:28 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:44 p.m. on William Street; 6:12 p.m. on Scenic Drive; and 9:58 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday.
Medical assists were made at 8:33 a.m. on North Middle Street; 10:50 a.m. on William Street; 12:34 p.m. on Westfield Drive; 1:28 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 4:44 p.m. on William Street; 6:12 p.m. on Scenic Drive; and 9:58 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 5:09 a.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
At 11:04 p.m., public-service assistance on Bessie Street.
At 1:39 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
At 3:51 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
At 4:41 p.m., a vehicle fire on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 5:15 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.
At 9:54 p.m., a good-intent call, false alarm, on North Main Street.