Cape Girardeau fire report 4/20/17

Medical assists were made at 8:18 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 8:23 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 11:31 a.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 1:52 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 2:09 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 3:59 p.m. on Greenbrier Drive; 4:06 p.m. on Perry Street; 7:30 p.m. on Themis Street; 7:41 p.m. on Rust Avenue; 8:30 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 9:06 p.m. on Sheridan Drive; 9:51 p.m. on Dearmont Court; 10:41 p.m. on South Park Avenue; and 10:44 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.