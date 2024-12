Medical assists were made at 2:25 a.m. on Whitener Street; 4:18 a.m. at North Main and Independence streets; 8:46 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane; 11:17 a.m. at Doctors' Park; 11:37 a.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; 5:55 p.m. on Linden Street; 9:06 p.m. at Lexington Avenue and West Cape Rock Drive.