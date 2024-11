Medical assists were made at 2:03 a.m. on William Street; 2:10 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 10:14 a.m. on North Hanover Street; 11:45 a.m. at Doctors Park; 1:18 p.m. on Lakewood Drive; 4:27 p.m. on North Main Street; 8:08 p.m. on Ranney Avenue; 9:47 p.m. on Perryville Road; 9:50 p.m. on Clark Avenue; and 10:40 p.m. on South Ellis Street.

At 1:42 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on Interstate 55.

At 4:17 a.m., a call on North Lorimier Street.

At 8:32 a.m., assist invalid on Lacey Street.

At 10 a.m., motor-vehicle accident with no injuries on North Mount Auburn Road.

At 10:39 a.m., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire on Cape Hills Drive.

At 1:29 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Lynnwood Drive.

At 3:04 p.m., false alarm or false call on Corporate Circle.

At 4:33 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Broadway.

At 8:57 p.m., smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Bloomfield Road.

At 10:25 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on South Ellis Street.

At 10:45 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on North West End Boulevard.