blotterApril 16, 2021
Cape Girardeau fire report 4/16/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 14 n Medical assists were made at 9:32 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 1:21 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; 3:55 p.m. at Doctor's Park; 7:24 p.m. on Clark Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 14

  • Medical assists were made at 9:32 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 1:21 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; 3:55 p.m. at Doctor's Park; 7:24 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
  • At 2:21 a.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.
  • At 10:23 a.m., lift assist on William Street.
