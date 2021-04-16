Cape Girardeau fire report 4/16/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 14 n Medical assists were made at 9:32 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 1:21 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; 3:55 p.m. at Doctor's Park; 7:24 p.m. on Clark Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
April 14
Medical assists were made at 9:32 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 1:21 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; 3:55 p.m. at Doctor's Park; 7:24 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
At 2:21 a.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.