blotterApril 15, 2021
Cape Girardeau fire report 4/15/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 13 n Medical assists were made at 12:39 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 7:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:44 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:04 a.m. on North Main Street; 11:48 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 13

  • Medical assists were made at 12:39 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 7:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:44 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:04 a.m. on North Main Street; 11:48 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 2:58 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 6:09 p.m. on Andrew Drive; 6:33 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:57 p.m. on Bellevue Street; 10:05 p.m. on Bloomfield Street
  • At 1:04 a.m., fire alarm on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 10:59 p.m., fire alarm on North Frederick Street.
