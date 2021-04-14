Cape Girardeau fire report 4/14/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 12 n Medical assists were made at 4:32 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:53 a.m. on Percy Drive; 10:20 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:19 a.m. on Doctors Park; 1:13 p.m. on William Street; 1:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:27 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road;...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
April 12
Medical assists were made at 4:32 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:53 a.m. on Percy Drive; 10:20 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:19 a.m. on Doctors Park; 1:13 p.m. on William Street; 1:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:27 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road;
At 3:17 a.m., lift assist on Lynwood Hills Drive.
At 8:30 a.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.