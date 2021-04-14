Cape Girardeau fire report 4/14/21

Medical assists were made at 4:32 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:53 a.m. on Percy Drive; 10:20 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:19 a.m. on Doctors Park; 1:13 p.m. on William Street; 1:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:27 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road;