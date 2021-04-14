All sections
blotterApril 14, 2021
Cape Girardeau fire report 4/14/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 12 n Medical assists were made at 4:32 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:53 a.m. on Percy Drive; 10:20 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:19 a.m. on Doctors Park; 1:13 p.m. on William Street; 1:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:27 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road;

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 12

  • Medical assists were made at 4:32 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:53 a.m. on Percy Drive; 10:20 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:19 a.m. on Doctors Park; 1:13 p.m. on William Street; 1:48 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 2:27 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 3:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road;
  • At 3:17 a.m., lift assist on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • At 8:30 a.m., lift assist on North Frederick Street.
  • At 12:56 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 1:37 p.m., lift assist on Doctors Park.
  • At 9:25 p.m., a structure fire on Howell Street.
