Cape Girardeau fire report 4/14/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday.
Medical assists were made at 11:22 a.m. on Saint Francis Drive; 12:48 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 2:03 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 4:58 p.m. on Camellia Drive; 5:12 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 8:46 p.m. on William Street; and 9:37 p.m. on Ricardo Drive.
At 2:07 p.m., a call on William Street.
At 2:12 p.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
At 3:13 p.m., a fire on Interstate 55.
At 6:50 p.m., a call on County Road 205.
At 8:38 p.m., a good-intent call on Kenneth Lane.
At 9:36 p.m., a call on Walden Pond Way.
At 9:41 p.m., a call on Towers Circle.
At 10:44 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55, mile marker 91.