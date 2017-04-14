Cape Girardeau fire report 4/14/17

Medical assists were made at 11:22 a.m. on Saint Francis Drive; 12:48 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 2:03 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 4:58 p.m. on Camellia Drive; 5:12 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 8:46 p.m. on William Street; and 9:37 p.m. on Ricardo Drive.