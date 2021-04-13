All sections
blotterApril 13, 2021
Cape Girardeau fire report 4/13/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 11 n Medical assists were made at 10:31 a.m. on William Street; 1:38 p.m. on Themis Street; 1:43 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 2:05 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; 4:25 p.m. at East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road; 8:10 p.m. on Siemers Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 11

  • Medical assists were made at 10:31 a.m. on William Street; 1:38 p.m. on Themis Street; 1:43 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 2:05 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; 4:25 p.m. at East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road; 8:10 p.m. on Siemers Drive.
  • At 10:44 a.m., lift assist on Themis Street.
  • At 9:10 a.m., structure fire on Sheridan Drive.
