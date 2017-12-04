Cape Girardeau fire report 4/12/17

Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on Independence Street; 9:39 a.m. on Brookwood Drive; 12:28 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 4:30 p.m. on William Street; 6:30 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 6:33 p.m. on Broadway; and 11:44 p.m. on North Frederick Street.