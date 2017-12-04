All sections
April 12, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 4/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday. n Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on Independence Street; 9:39 a.m. on Brookwood Drive; 12:28 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 4:30 p.m. on William Street; 6:30 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 6:33 p.m. on Broadway; and 11:44 p.m. on North Frederick Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

  • Medical assists were made at 1:33 a.m. on Independence Street; 9:39 a.m. on Brookwood Drive; 12:28 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 4:30 p.m. on William Street; 6:30 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 6:33 p.m. on Broadway; and 11:44 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 1:44 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Clark Avenue.
  • At 12:37 p.m., a carbon-monoxide detector activation on North Street.
  • At 1:54 p.m., an outside rubbish fire on South Spanish Street.
  • At 5:55 p.m., unauthorized burning on North Spanish Street.
  • At 9:59 p.m., a power line down on North Missouri Street.
Police/Fire Reports

