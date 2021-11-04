All sections
blotterApril 10, 2021
Cape Girardeau Fire report 4/11/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 8 n Medical assists were made at 8:55 a.m. on Baker Fall; 1:28 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:30 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 10:28 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.n At 12:27 a.m., structure fire on South Middle Street. n At 2:22 p.m., lift assist on William Street. n At 5:41 p.m. lift assist on South Benton Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 8

  • Medical assists were made at 8:55 a.m. on Baker Fall; 1:28 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:30 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 10:28 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 12:27 a.m., structure fire on South Middle Street.
  • At 2:22 p.m., lift assist on William Street.
  • At 5:41 p.m. lift assist on South Benton Street.
