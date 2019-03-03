All sections
blotterMarch 2, 2019
Cape Girardeau fire report 3-3-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 12:15 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 4:03 a.m. on North Street, 7:49 a.m. on Themis Street, 9:05 a.m. at Cape La Croix Road, 12:17 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, 4:29 p.m. on Barberry Street, 5:49 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 6:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 7:56 p.m. on Aspen Drive, 8:54 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive and 10:29 p.m. on Bertling Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:15 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 4:03 a.m. on North Street, 7:49 a.m. on Themis Street, 9:05 a.m. at Cape La Croix Road, 12:17 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, 4:29 p.m. on Barberry Street, 5:49 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 6:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 7:56 p.m. on Aspen Drive, 8:54 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive and 10:29 p.m. on Bertling Street.
  • At 10:07 a.m., odor investigation was performed on Beavercreek Drive.
  • At 6:22 p.m., public service assistance was provided on North Lorimer Street.

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 11:14 a.m. on Boxwood Drive, 2:28 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 4:49 p.m. on Price Drive, 5:03 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue , 5:53 p.m. on Shirley Drive, 7:22 p.m. on Linden Street, 7:45 p.m. on Grandview Drive, 8:28 p.m. on South Park Avenue and 9:11 p.m. on Perry Avenue.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 5:33 a.m. on Greek Drive and 3:54 p.m. on Brookwood Drive.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 22

  • Medical assist was made at 6:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of James Street.

Feb. 23

  • Medical assists were made at 12:18 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street, 1:14 p.m. in the 2500 block of James Street and 11:24 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 8:07 p.m., fire alarm was reported in the 300 block of North Messmer Street.

Feb. 24

  • Medical assists were made at 3:39 a.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61, 8:31 a.m. in the 200 block of Highway 212, 2:09 p.m. in the 100 block of West Hickory Street and 6:38 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Monday

  • Medical assist was made at 1:04 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.

Tuesday

  • Medical assist was made at 7:24 a.m. in the 100 block of Burger Street.

Wednesday

  • Medical assist was made at 4:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of James Street.

Thursday

  • Medical assist was made at 7:30 a.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street and 7:27 a.m. in the 1700 block of Fornfelt Street.
