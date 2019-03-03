Cape Girardeau fire report 3-3-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 12:15 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 4:03 a.m. on North Street, 7:49 a.m. on Themis Street, 9:05 a.m. at Cape La Croix Road, 12:17 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, 4:29 p.m. on Barberry Street, 5:49 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 6:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 7:56 p.m. on Aspen Drive, 8:54 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive and 10:29 p.m. on Bertling Street.
- At 10:07 a.m., odor investigation was performed on Beavercreek Drive.
- At 6:22 p.m., public service assistance was provided on North Lorimer Street.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 11:14 a.m. on Boxwood Drive, 2:28 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 4:49 p.m. on Price Drive, 5:03 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue , 5:53 p.m. on Shirley Drive, 7:22 p.m. on Linden Street, 7:45 p.m. on Grandview Drive, 8:28 p.m. on South Park Avenue and 9:11 p.m. on Perry Avenue.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 5:33 a.m. on Greek Drive and 3:54 p.m. on Brookwood Drive.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Feb. 22
- Medical assist was made at 6:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of James Street.
Feb. 23