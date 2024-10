Medical assists were made at 904 a.m. on Copper Drive; 1:48 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 2:18 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 4:57 p.m. on Clark Avenue; 5:59 p.m. at North Pind Wood Lane and North Silver Springs Road; 11:29 p.m. on Bloomfield Street; 11:33 p.m. on South Spring Avenue.