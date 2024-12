Medical assists were made at 7 a.m. on Northwoods Court; 7:27 a.m. on Monticello Lane; 7:53 a.m. on David Street; 8:56 a.m. on Howell Street; 9:34 a.m. on Quince Street; 12:19 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 2:54 p.m. on Walnut Street; 6:18 p.m. on Grandview Drive; 6:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 8:01 p.m. on North Frederick Street.