Medical assists were made at 2:43 a.m. on Independence Street, 12:46 p.m. on Broadway, 12:54 p.m. on Linden Street, 2:27 p.m. on Southern Expressway, 2:42 p.m. on Village Drive, 3:04 p.m. on Themis Street, 4 p.m. on North Pacific Street, 6:08 p.m. on Perry Avenue, 6:18 p.m. on Linden Street and 9:24 p.m. on Linden Street.