Medical assists were made at 5:38 a.m., on William Street; 9:26 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 12:27 p.m. on South Benton Street; 1:38 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:08 p.m. on Linden Street; 3:41 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 4:43 p.m. on Hickory Street.