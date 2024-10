Medical assists were made at 10:42 a.m. on Clark Street, 2:16 p.m. on William Street, 2:46 p.m. on Dorothy Sreet, 4:31 p.m. on Big Bend Road, 5:59 p.m. on Normal Street, 6:31 p.m. on Themis Street, 7:33 p.m. on Dunklin Street and 7:34 p.m. on Themis Street.