February 8, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report 2/8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday.

  • Medical assists were made at 2:25 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:19 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; and 12:44 p.m. on Broadway.
  • At 1:57 a.m., a call on East Rodney Drive.
  • At 2:42 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Lawanda Drive.
  • At 8:27 a.m., extrication of a victim from a vehicle on Olive Street.
  • At 11:42 a.m., a call on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 2:08 p.m. extrication of a victim from a vehicle on Amethyst Street.
  • At 2:45 p.m., authorized controlled burning on Perryville Road.
  • At 3:23 p.m., a call on Whitener Street.
  • At 10:39 p.m., a call on Jean Ann Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

