Cape Girardeau fire report 2/8/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday. n Medical assists were made at 2:25 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:19 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; and 12:44 p.m. on Broadway. n At 1:57 a.m., a call on East Rodney Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday.
Medical assists were made at 2:25 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:19 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; and 12:44 p.m. on Broadway.
At 1:57 a.m., a call on East Rodney Drive.
At 2:42 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Lawanda Drive.
At 8:27 a.m., extrication of a victim from a vehicle on Olive Street.
At 11:42 a.m., a call on Bloomfield Street.
At 2:08 p.m. extrication of a victim from a vehicle on Amethyst Street.
At 2:45 p.m., authorized controlled burning on Perryville Road.