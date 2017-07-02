Cape Girardeau fire report 2/7/17

All sections
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

  • Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:44 p.m. on Mahy Drive; 4:11 p.m. on Themis Street; 5:45 p.m. on William Street; and 7:06 p.m. on Linden Street.
  • At 3:44 a.m., a citizen assist on East Rodney Drive.
  • At 12:02 p.m., a citizen assist on South Benton Street.
  • At 1 p.m., unauthorized burning on North Spanish Street.
  • At 6:22 p.m., a call on Caribou Court.
  • At 6:47 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 55.
  • At 8:14 p.m., a call on East Rodney Drive.
  • At 11:29 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to West Lorimier Street.
