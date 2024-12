Medical assists were made at 8:17 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:09 a.m. on Independence Street; 1:54 p.m. on William Street; 2:29 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 8:23 p.m. on Woodside Drive; 9:25 p.m. on Rand Street; and 11:40 p.m. on South Spring.