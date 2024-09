Medical assists were made at 1:36 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 2:41 a.m. on Perry Avenue; 6:57 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 9:31 a.m. on Big Bend Road; noon on North Silver Springs Road; 12:34 p.m. on Southern Expressway; 2 p.m. on Percy Drive; and 3:47 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.