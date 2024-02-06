Cape Girardeau fire report 2/27/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Saturday n Medical assists were made at 1:59 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 9:01 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 2:03 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 3:24 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:11 p.m. on Sycamore Circle; and 9:03 p.m. Big Bend Road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Saturday
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Medical assists were made at 1:59 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 9:01 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 2:03 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 3:24 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 5:11 p.m. on Sycamore Circle; and 9:03 p.m. Big Bend Road.
At 4:58 p.m., flood assessment on Kenneth Drive.
At 5:01 p.m., person in distress on Bertling Street.
At 5:31 p.m., swift-water rescue on Abbey Road.
At 5:40 p.m., power line down on Briarwood Drive.
Sunday
Medical assists were made at 7:01 a.m. on Beavecreek Drive; 11:05 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:55 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 12:23 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 2:08 p.m. on Jim Drury Lane; 4:50 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6:11 p.m. on Greek Drive; 9:25 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; 9:28 p.m. on Parker Drive; and 11 p.m. on Earleen Drive.
At 8:10 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 10:30 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on South Main Street.
At 11:51 a.m., police matter on Terry Lane.
At 4:02 p.m., police matter on Grandview Drive.
At, 4:14 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on South Hanover Street.