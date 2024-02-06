Cape Girardeau fire report 2/27/18

Medical assists were made at 7:01 a.m. on Beavecreek Drive; 11:05 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:55 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 12:23 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 2:08 p.m. on Jim Drury Lane; 4:50 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6:11 p.m. on Greek Drive; 9:25 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; 9:28 p.m. on Parker Drive; and 11 p.m. on Earleen Drive.