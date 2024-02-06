Cape Girardeau fire report 2/26/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 7:35 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:58 a.m. on Westfield Drive; 2:28 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:16 p.m. on Brunswick Court; 3:52 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 5:56 p.m. on North Sprigg Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
Medical assists were made at 7:35 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:58 a.m. on Westfield Drive; 2:28 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:16 p.m. on Brunswick Court; 3:52 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 5:56 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
At 8:24 a.m., citizen assist on North Silver Springs Road.
At 8:41 a.m., citizen assist on North Silver Springs Road.
At 10:10 a.m., a good-intent call on Brink Avenue.
At 10:35 a.m., smoke detector activation at Academic Hall.
At 10:48 a.m., detector activation, no fire, on South Broadview Street.
At 11:18 a.m., assist invalid on Beavercreek Drive.
At 12:13 p.m., citizen assist on North Silver Springs Road.
At 12:41 p.m., assist invalid on Beavercreek Drive.
At 1:52 p.m., a call on North Kingshighway.
At 2:22 p.m., citizen assist on South Hanover Street.
At 8:45 p.m., smoke or odor removal on Linden Street.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 1:12 a.m. on South Hanover Street; 1:29 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 9:44 a.m. on Themis Street; 10:38 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 12:15 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:34 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:21 p.m. on North Spring Avenue; 3:44 p.m. on Independence Street; and 8:28 p.m. on Hopper Road.
At 12:29 a.m., assist police or other governmental agency on West Cape Rock Drive.
At 3:01 a.m., assist invalid on Hopper Road.
At 3:32 a.m., citizen assist on Price Drive.
At 7:42 a.m., no incident found on arrival on Randol Avenue.
At 8:18 a.m., citizen assist on South Sprigg Street.
At 7:45 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.