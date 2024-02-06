All sections
blotterFebruary 23, 2018
Cape Girardeau fire report 2/23/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 9:40 a.m. on Whitener Street; and 3:27 p.m. on North Frederick Street. n 11:59 a.m. electrical arcing/shorted electrical equipment reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:40 a.m. on Whitener Street; and 3:27 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • 11:59 a.m. electrical arcing/shorted electrical equipment reported on William Street.
  • 7:08 p.m. alarm system activation, no fire, reported at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St.
