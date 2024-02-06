All sections
blotterFebruary 22, 2018
Cape Girardeau fire report 2/22/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 9:54 a.m. on William Street; 10:10 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 10:17 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:37 p.m. on Whitener Street; and 12:51 p.m. on Lyndhurst Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:54 a.m. on William Street; 10:10 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 10:17 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 12:37 p.m. on Whitener Street; and 12:51 p.m. on Lyndhurst Drive.
  • Electrical wiring/equipment problem was reported at 11:30 a.m. on South Ellis Street.
  • Unauthorized burning was reported at 12:33 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
