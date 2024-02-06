Cape Girardeau fire report 2/20/18

n Medical assists were made at 12:29 a.m. on Sturdivant Street; 9:41 a.m. on White Oaks Lane; 9:49 a.m. on Park Place Drive; 4:06 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 4:46 p.m. on South Pacific Street. n At 6:56 a.m., passenger vehicle fire on Clark Avenue...
Medical assists were made at 12:29 a.m. on Sturdivant Street; 9:41 a.m. on White Oaks Lane; 9:49 a.m. on Park Place Drive; 4:06 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 4:46 p.m. on South Pacific Street.
At 6:56 a.m., passenger vehicle fire on Clark Avenue.
At 7:25 a.m., detector activation, no fire, on Independence Street.
At 7:58 a.m., detector activation, no fire, on St. Francis Drive.
At 8:18 a.m., lock out on Themis Street.
At 8:19 a.m., detector activation, no fire, on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 9:58 a.m., false alarm or false call on North Frederick Street.
At 10:17 a.m., detector activation, no fire, on St. Francis Drive.
At 11:51 a.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on Edgewood Road.
At 2:24 p.m., unauthorized burning on North Park Avenue.
At 6:13 p.m., a call on Sherwood Drive.
Friday
Medical assists were made at 11:33 a.m. on Woodland Drive; 1 p.m. on South Broadview Street; and 6 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
At 7:20 a.m., power line down on Rose Street.
At 7:52 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to County Road 601.
At 11:53 a.m., a call on Siemers Drive.
At 12:24 p.m., power line down on Big Bend Road.
At 4:18 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Patricia Street.
At 6 p.m., electrical wiring/equipment problem on Kurre Lane.
At 8:28 p.m., good-intent call on Pioneer Drive.
At 10:21 p.m., hazmat released investigation on Chrysler Avenue.
Saturday
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Medical assists were made at 5:49 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 6:41 a.m. on Whitener Street; 9 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 9:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 10:57 a.m. on Leroy Drive; 12:04 p.m. on North Spring Street; 1 p.m. on William Street; 1:12 p.m. on Westfield Drive; 1:31 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 3:16 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:47 on Pemiscot Street; 4:31 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 6:27 p.m. on Bellevue Street; and 8:36 p.m. on North Main Street.
At 7:13 a.m., alarm system activation on North Mount Auburn Road.
At 10:21 a.m., smoke detector activated, no fire, on Independence Street.
At 10:49 a.m., smoke detector activated, no fire, on Edgewood Road.
At 11:25 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Luce Street.
At 5:02 p.m., false alarm on Drury Lane.
At 6:10 p.m., smoke/odor investigation on South Middle Street.
Sunday
Medical assists were made at 12:21 a.m. on North Broadview Street; 3:34 a.m. on Linden Street; 7:24 a.m. on Shawnee Parkway; 8:47 a.m. on Napa Circle; 11:18 a.m. on Marroseann Drive; 3:30 p.m. on North Middle Street; 4:30 p.m. on South Benton Street; 5:50 p.m. on North Benton Street; 6:20 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 7:55 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 9:46 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 10:59 p.m. on Perry Avenue.
At 12:02 p.m., system malfunction on Percy Drive.
At 7:41, smoke detector activation, no fire, on Glenridge Drive.
Monday
Medical assists were made at 5:25 a.m. on Themis Street; 9:58 a.m. on Sycamore Circle; 10:13 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 10:19 a.m. on Whitener Street; 10:36 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 12:53 p.m. on Pioneer Drive; and 8:16 p.m. on Harmony Street.