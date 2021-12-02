Cape Girardeau fire report 2/12/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 10 n Medical assists were made at 1:12 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 2:29 a.m. on Baker Fall; 1:14 p.m. on Princeton Drive; 6:52 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; 7:03 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:33 p.m. on South West End Boulevard...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Feb. 10
Medical assists were made at 1:12 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 2:29 a.m. on Baker Fall; 1:14 p.m. on Princeton Drive; 6:52 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; 7:03 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:33 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
At 7:17 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue.
At 8:13 a.m., resident fire on Linden Street.
At 9:10 a.m., smoke investigation on Linden Street.