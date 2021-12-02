All sections
February 12, 2021

Cape Girardeau fire report 2/12/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Feb. 10

  • Medical assists were made at 1:12 a.m. on Bloomfield Street; 2:29 a.m. on Baker Fall; 1:14 p.m. on Princeton Drive; 6:52 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; 7:03 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:33 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 7:17 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 8:13 a.m., resident fire on Linden Street.
  • At 9:10 a.m., smoke investigation on Linden Street.
  • At 12:44 p.m., lift assist on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 2:56 p.m., a residential fire on Maple Street.
  • At 10:50 p.m. lift assist on Park Place Drive.
