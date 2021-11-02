Cape Girardeau fire report 2/11/21

Medical assists were made at 2:52 a.m. on Mimosa Drive; 5:06 a.m. on Linden Street; 7:20 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 10:03 a.m. on Woodbine Place; 11:07 on South Spring Avenue; 11:53 a.m. on Dalhousie Drive; 12:21 p.m. on South Hanover Street; 2:20 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 3:27 p.m. at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue; 6:15 p.m. on Briarwood Drive; 6:22 p.m. on Whitener Street; 9:32 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 11:56 p.m. on Linden Street.