Medical assists were made at 3:55 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:45 a.m. on Perryville Road; 8:06 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 8:59 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 10:06 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 1:57 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 2:23 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue; 4:45 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:42 p.m. on Park Place Drive.