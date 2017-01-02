Cape Girardeau fire report 2/1/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday: n Medical assists were made at 7:23 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 9:40 a.m. on Allen Drive; 10:11 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 10:47 a.m. on Themis Street; 2:27 p.m. on Linden Street; 2:33 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 55; 6:48 p.m. on William Street; and 10:24 p.m. on Independence Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Medical assists were made at 7:23 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 9:40 a.m. on Allen Drive; 10:11 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 10:47 a.m. on Themis Street; 2:27 p.m. on Linden Street; 2:33 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 55; 6:48 p.m. on William Street; and 10:24 p.m. on Independence Street.
At 10:11 a.m., a citizen assist on Perryville Road.
At 12:38 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Woodland Hills Drive.
At 1:35 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to William Street.
At 2:22 p.m., a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire on Interstate 55.
At 5:38 p.m., emergency medical service on Gordonville Road.
At 6:15 p.m., a citizen assist on Meadow Lane.
At 11:20 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Whitener Street.