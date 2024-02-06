All sections
December 30, 2016

Cape Girardeau fire report 12/30/16

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

  • Medical assists were made at 12:34 p.m. on Perryville Road; 1:20 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; 4:53 p.m. on Whitener Street; 6:56 p.m. on Themis Street; and 10:29 p.m. on Independence Street.
  • At 12:24 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 3:26 p.m., an alarm-system activation, no fire, on William Street.
  • At 4:10 p.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Big Bend Road.
  • At 5:48 p.m., a motor-vehicle accident on William Street.
