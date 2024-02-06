All sections
December 29, 2017

Cape Girardeau fire report: 12/29/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 2:10 a.m. on Broadway; at 7:35 a.m. on Independence Street; at 1:19 p.m. on North Frederick Street; at 3:22 p.m. on Themis Street; at 4 p.m. on Doctor's Park Drive; at 5:41 on Interstate 55;.
  • At 3:15 a.m., citizen assist on Terry Lane.
  • At 3:34 a.m., good-intent call on Hazel Drive.
  • At 4:15 a.m., citizen assist on Terry Lane.
  • At 6:06 a.m., citizen assist on Terry Lane.
  • At 7:41 a.m., motor vehicle accident, with no injuries, on Interstate 55.
  • At 1:51 p.m., grass fire on North Kingshighway.
  • at 1:54 p.m., a call on Independence Street.
  • At 2:35 p.m, grass fire on Howell Street.
  • At 6:49 p.m., citizen assist on Jewel Drive.
  • At 8:37 p.m., smoke detector activation on Woodland Hills Drive.
