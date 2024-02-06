Cape Girardeau fire report 12/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 2:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:23 a.m. on Interstate 55; 1:56 p.m. on Village Drive; and 3:06 p.m. on Good Hope Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
Medical assists were made at 2:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:23 a.m. on Interstate 55; 1:56 p.m. on Village Drive; and 3:06 p.m. on Good Hope Street.
At 1:36 p.m., citizen assist on Ricardo Drive.
At 1:38 p.m., a call on North Frederick Street.
At 8:58 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Spanish Street.
Tuesday
Medical assists were made at 10:41 a.m. on Merriwether Street; 11:53 a.m. on Linden Street; 4:27 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; and 7:45 on Perry Avenue.
At 2:14 a.m., a call on Jefferson Avenue.
At 2:39 a.m., smoke detector activation on Greek Drive.
At 3:29 a.m., smoke detector activation on Greek Drive.
At 5:56 a.m., a call on Camellia Drive.
At 12:27 p.m., a call on Broadway.
At 2:13 p.m., citizen assist on Cuesta Drive.
At 2:15 p.m., cooking fire, confined to container, on South Kingshighway.
At 4:47 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, with no injuries, on Whitener Street.
At 5:17 p.m., a call on Independence Street.
At 6:53 p.m., alarm system sounded on Greek Drive.