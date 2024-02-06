All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 27, 2016

Cape Girardeau fire report 12/27/16

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Friday n Medical assists were made at 1:56 p.m. on Independence Street; 5:10 p.m. on North Main Street; 7:42 p.m., on Boxwood Drive; 9:49 pm. on Franks Lane; and 10:09 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:56 p.m. on Independence Street; 5:10 p.m. on North Main Street; 7:42 p.m., on Boxwood Drive; 9:49 pm. on Franks Lane; and 10:09 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 6:26 a.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Minnesota Street.
  • At 8:52 a.m., an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Broadway.
  • At 12:23 p.m., a smoke or odor investigation on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 9:48 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to West Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 10:09 p.m., a smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Woodhaven Road.
  • At 11:52 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to South West End Boulevard.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 10:43 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:06 p.m. on Perryville Road; 6:57 p.m. on North Middle Street; and 7:57 p.m. on South Hanover Street.
  • At 6:14 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Broadway.
  • At 10:30 p.m., a call on Ranney Avenue.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:03 a.m. on Monticello Lane; 9:16 a.m. on Brink Street; 12:58 p.m. on South Benton Street; and 4:27 p.m. on Yorktown Drive.
  • At 10:56 a.m., a call on Gordonville Road.
  • At 6:19 p.m., a call on South Pacific Street.
  • At 7:36 p.m., a water or steam leak on Linden Street.
  • At 11:02 p.m., a call on Linden Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy