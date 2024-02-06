Cape Girardeau fire report 12/27/16

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Friday

Medical assists were made at 1:56 p.m. on Independence Street; 5:10 p.m. on North Main Street; 7:42 p.m., on Boxwood Drive; 9:49 pm. on Franks Lane; and 10:09 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.

At 6:26 a.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to Minnesota Street.

At 8:52 a.m., an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Broadway.

At 12:23 p.m., a smoke or odor investigation on South West End Boulevard.

At 9:48 p.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to West Cape Rock Drive.

At 10:09 p.m., a smoke-detector activation, no fire, on Woodhaven Road.