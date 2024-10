Medical assists at 1:28 a.m. on Clark Avenue; at 1:58 a.m. on Clark Avenue; at 4:55 a.m. on Lynnwood Drive; at 7:45 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; at 8:49 a.m. on Silver Springs Road; at 9:38 a.m. on South Kingshighway; at 10:18 a.m. on South Pacific Street; at 10:55 a.m. on Patricia Street; at 11:06 a.m. on South Kingshighway; at 1:02 p.m. on Whitener Street; at 6:03 p.m.. on South Sprigg Street; at 6:16 p.m. on North Middle Street; at 8:28 p.m. on Luce Street.