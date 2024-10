Medical assists were made at 12:19 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 10:27 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 11:26 a.m. on Towers Circle; 11:47 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:05 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; 1:34 p.m. on Sussex Drive; 4;48 p.m. on North Frederick Street; and 11:49 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.