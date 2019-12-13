All sections
blotterDecember 13, 2019
Cape Girardeau fire report 12/13/19
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 3:47 a.m. on William Street, 8:44 a.m. on South Kingshighway, 9:26 a.m. on Kenwood Drive, 9:56 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 10:46 a.m. on Broadway, 11:54 a.m. on Parksite Drive, 11:59 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 2:05 p.m. on South Park, 7:23 p.m. South Sprigg Street and 8:37 p.m. on North Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 3:47 a.m. on William Street, 8:44 a.m. on South Kingshighway, 9:26 a.m. on Kenwood Drive, 9:56 a.m. on South Spring Street, 10:39 a.m. on Cape Meadows Circle, 10:46 a.m. on Broadway, 11:54 a.m. on Parksite Drive, 11:59 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 2:05 p.m. on South Park, 7:23 p.m. South Sprigg Street and 8:37 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
  • At 4:39 a.m.. smoke or odor investigation on Aquamsi Street.
  • At 7:31 p.m., person in distress on South Lorimier Street.
  • At 8:11 p.m., citizen assist on Pioneer Drive.
