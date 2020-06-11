All sections
November 6, 2020

Cape Girardeau fire report 11/6/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Nov. 2 n Medical assists were made at 11:10 a.m. on Timmar Lane; 4:10 p.m., South Lorimier and William streets; 5:31 p.m. on William Street; 5:58 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive; 6:18 p.m., Bloomfield and Henry streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 2

  • Medical assists were made at 11:10 a.m. on Timmar Lane; 4:10 p.m., South Lorimier and William streets; 5:31 p.m. on William Street; 5:58 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive; 6:18 p.m., Bloomfield and Henry streets.
  • At 12:37 p.m., fire alarm at 1000 Towers Circle.
  • At 6:51 p.m., a refuse/garbage fire on South Ellis Street.
  • At 10:27 p.m., a fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 10:27 p.m., a lift assist on Belleridge Pike.
  • At 10:32 p.m., a vehicle fire on Interstate 55.
  • At 11:12 p.m., a lift assist on Howell Street.
Nov. 3

  • Medical assists were made at 1:01 a.m. on Broadway; 8:17 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue; 9:54 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane; 10:19 a.m. on Big Bend Road; 11:08 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 3:43 p.m. at Beaudean Lane and Parkway Drive; 5:30 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 6:26 p.m. on Bloomfield Street; 10:26 p.m. on William Street; 10:51 p.m. on Broadway; 11:49 p.m. on Campster Drive.
  • At 3:24 p.m., lift assist at Themis and Harmony streets.
  • At 4 p.m., a fire alarm at North County Park.
  • At 5:16 p.m., fire alarm on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • At 8:43 p.m., fire alarm on Cape Lacroix Road.

Nov. 4

  • Medical assists were made at 1:51 a.m. on Bellevue Street; 10:49 a.m. on Price Drive; 1:56 p.m. on William Street; 6:28 p.m. on South Broadview Street.
  • At 2:16 a.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 2:33 a.m., vehicle fire at Independence Street and South Park Avenue.
  • At 2:40 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 5:26 a.m., lift assist on Earleen Drive.
  • At 6:44 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
  • At 8:26 a.m., lift assist on Perryville Road.
  • At 11:04 a.m., a smoke investigation at Morgan Oak and South Sprigg streets.
  • At 3:02 p.m., a smoke investigation on North Spanish Street.
  • At 4:03 p.m., a residential fire on Jefferson Avenue.
