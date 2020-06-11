Cape Girardeau fire report 11/6/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Nov. 2
- Medical assists were made at 11:10 a.m. on Timmar Lane; 4:10 p.m., South Lorimier and William streets; 5:31 p.m. on William Street; 5:58 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive; 6:18 p.m., Bloomfield and Henry streets.
- At 12:37 p.m., fire alarm at 1000 Towers Circle.
- At 6:51 p.m., a refuse/garbage fire on South Ellis Street.
- At 10:27 p.m., a fire alarm on William Street.
- At 10:27 p.m., a lift assist on Belleridge Pike.
- At 10:32 p.m., a vehicle fire on Interstate 55.
- At 11:12 p.m., a lift assist on Howell Street.